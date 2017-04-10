‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Coaches Complete Teams Of 5 As Knockouts Come To An End

Courtesy of NBC

It’s the final night of Knockout Rounds on the April 10 episode of ‘The Voice’! The coaches will each add two more artists to their teams to complete season 12’s Top 20, and with only one Steal left in play, the pressure is on for the remaining singers.

Kicking off the night on April 10 was Andrea Thomas from Blake Shelton‘s team singing “Cry,” followed by Lauren Duski who sang “When You Say Nothing At All.” Ultimately their coach chose Lauren to go forward in the Knockout Round. Next up was the battle of the amazing pianists on Alicia Keys‘ team. Jack Cassidy went first with a powerful performance of “Unsteady” and Vanessa Ferguson performed second with “If I Were Your Woman.” It was a difficult decision, but their coach decided that Vanessa was the winner and now she’s officially a part of Alicia’s team!

Next it was up to Adam Levine to decide the fate of two outstanding singers — Davina Leone and Jesse Larson. Davina blew audiences away with Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” while Jesse seriously impressed with “The Letter.” Adam, who was completely torn over who to choose, ended up giving Davina the boot. Mark Isaiah also won his knockout on #TeamAdam with “Love Yourself.” Moving on to Gwen Stefani‘s team, it was Brandon Royal‘s performance of “Redemption Song” that fell a little short against JChosen‘s “Without You.”

Here’s where the teams stand so far (Stolen artists denoted in Italics):

Adam: Hanna Eyre, Josh West, Lilli Passero, Jesse Larson, Mark Isaiah

Blake: Casi Joy, TSoul, Aaliyah Rose, Lauren Duski

Gwen: Quizz Swanigan, Hunter Plake, Brennley Brown, JChosen

Alicia: Chris Blue, Ashley Levin, Anatalia Villaranda, Vanessa Ferguson

