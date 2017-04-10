The Rock & Vin Diesel Feud: ‘Furious’ Stars Confront Beef Rumors – Do They Hate Each Other?

Feud confirmed? While on the red carpet for ‘The Fate Of The Furious,’ both Vin Diesel and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were asked about their reported beef. Instead of swerving out of the way of the question, finally confronted the rumors about their alleged bad blood!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, indicated that there was indeed some kind of feud between him and Vin Diesel, 49, when filming the eighth installment of The Fast & The Furious franchise. “Just like, in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies on how you do things,” The Rock told Entertainment Tonight. “And again, the most important thing is just the movie. So I’m happy that we’re here in New York City, I’m happy the fans love it.”

Instead letting this “difference” rip him and Vin apart like Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, The WWE’s “People’s Champion” lived up to his name. Instead of focusing on the hate, The Rock focused on the fans and put his personal feelings aside so that he could make the best movie possible. Then I think all of the other stuff kind of just has a way of working itself out,” he added.

While The Rock seemingly gave the green light to the talks that he and Vin don’t like each other, his co-star slammed the breaks on any idea that these two still have beef. “In my house, he’s ‘Uncle Dwayne,’ and I’m proud of that. We still love each other, that’s my boy,” Diesel told Entertainment Tonight. “When I was making that difficult decision, should there be an 8 or not, I called [The Rock] and he said, ‘Brother, I will be there shoulder to shoulder with you to make sure it’s the best movie in history.’ And he delivered.”

Rumors of this feud began back in Aug. 2016, when The Rock went off on his “chicken sh*t” male co-stars. While saying that some members of his Furious family act as professional, some act like “candy asses.” While some of the cast were furious over the Rock trash-talking them, Vin took it personally – and took it to the next level, going on Instagram to say he would “tell [fans] everything” when the time was right.

There was talk of these two settling their beef in the middle of a WWE ring, but it seemed this furious feud ended faster than it began. With The Rock saying it was a matter of “perspective” and Vin calling his buddy “Uncle Dwayne,” it looks like these two aren’t ready to split up the family.

Are you excited to see The Fate Of The Furious, HollywoodLifers? Do you think their feud is over for good?