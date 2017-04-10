‘Switched At Birth’: Vanessa Marano & Katie Leclerc Tease Bay & Daphne’s Final Episode

It’s time to get ready to say goodbye to ‘Switched At Birth.’ The final episode airs April 11, and HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to stars Vanessa Marano and Katie Leclerc EXCLUSIVELY about what’s ahead for Bay and Daphne in the series finale.

The series finale of Switched at Birth is going to make you cry all the tears. The episode takes place on the 5-year anniversary of the switch. Daphne will also be competing against Mingo for a six-week paid internship in sports medicine. How will that impact their relationship? HollywoodLife.com got the scoop EXCLUSIVELY from Katie Leclerc, 30.

“Everyone always asks me who my favorite boyfriend for Daphne is, and it’s got to be Mingo,” Katie told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s so supportive. There are no gloves on, and I just love that about their relationship. They are definitely head-to-head, and I think Daphne is really excited because Mingo has found something that he’s passionate, and I feel like when you surround yourself with passionate people it makes you even more passionate. I think they are supportive of each other, even though Daphne definitely wants the internship and has been working for it for a long time. I think their relationship is really cool because they get to support each other and ultimately make each other better. In terms of emotionally, that’s a hurdle. Even if Daphne doesn’t get the internship, she’ll still be excited that it goes to somebody she knows and cares for.”

What about Bay? She’s still focusing on her career as a tattoo artist, but she continues to struggle, especially since her father hasn’t yet accepted her career path of choice. However, she is feeling closer to Travis going into the final episode.

“She’s kind of trying to push herself forward,” Vanessa Marano, 24, told HollywoodLife.com about what’s going on with Bay in the series finale. “She’s having some successes in the tattoo world but also some frustrations. Considering what happened with Travis in the last episode, she’s feeling closer to Travis than ever before. I think she’s going into this episode thinking my life is kind of getting on track a little bit in a way but at the same time, she’s realizing that if she doesn’t take control of her career and love life, it could fall off the rails very quickly.”

The final episode of Switched at Birth, titled “Long Live Love,” will air April 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform after 5 incredible seasons. Stay tuned for EXCLUSIVE scoop after the series finale!

