‘L&HH’: Stevie J Meets Up With His Son Dorian For The 1st Time After Public Fallout

Ready to forgive? Stevie J meets up with his son Dorian Jordan for the first time since their fallout, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip from this week’s episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ Dorian previously blasted his ‘absentee’ father, so will they make amends?

Stevie J, 45, is ready to make things right with Dorian Jordan. The reality star sets up a meeting with his son at Morgan Falls Billiards in Sandy Springs, in the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Both guys look tense as they prepare to see each other for the first time after their public fallout, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip. Stevie reveals, “we haven’t seen each other or spoken to each other after I found out that he stole some studio equipment from me. If he was willing to acknowledge his wrong-doings, we probably wouldn’t even be here right now. Instead we fell out, and let time pass and before we knew it a year had gone by.”

The Good Guys @dorian_j1 @vegasills #DZGang A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Stevie says that Dorian’s sisters have been on their cases about making amends, so all they needed was a push. “I can’t believe so much time passed since I’ve chilled with my dad,” Dorian confesses, claiming that Stevie missed a whole year of his young son Zion growing up. “It’s time to be a family again.” Prior to their reunion, Dorian took to Instagram with a heartbreaking rap song about his absentee father. He previously said that music is like “therapy” to him.

Dorian and his dad are seemingly working on building a relationship, but it’s clear from listening to his lyrics that Stevie’s absence in his early years played a major role in his upbringing. Both of them admitted to slamming each other on the radio about their problems. “My son was way out of line after airing out our problems in public, but I got to take some time to realize some of the things he was talking about,” Stevie admits. Luckily, it looks like they’re in a better place.

“He’s talking about me missing birthdays and little leagues games, so looking back, I can see why he’d think I didn’t care. At the time, I was focused on providing for him, since I thought that was the right thing to be doing,” Stevie continues. a responds, “It’s how it was. I understand you were working and all that – but that’s what it was.” Now that Stevie’s on better terms with Joseline Hernandez after their heated feud, we’re hoping the same outcome will happen for his son!

