Steph’s New Curry 3 Lux Sneaker Is Here & It’s Getting Destroyed On Twitter

Although everyone can’t get enough of watching Steph Curry play basketball, his sneakers leave much to be desired — and it actually isn’t the first time the internet erupted over his Under Armour kicks! Check out his latest shoe above, see the hysterical tweets below, and let us know: would you wear them? VOTE.

Steph Curry is back at it again with yet another interesting sneaker design for Under Armour — and Twitter is having a field day over his latest shoe! The Warriors guard released a new shoe, an updated version of the Curry 3, called the Curry 3 Lux sneaker, which comes in a cool oxblood leather — but the leather is what raised eyebrows, with many fans comparing the sneakers to the interior of a car and even a sofa. While the leather is definitely a cool addition, I don’t think he anticipated the reaction.

Steph Curry has to chill with his sneakers. 💀 pic.twitter.com/cvkwivsMTD — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) April 10, 2017

Steph just gonna keep dropping sneakers that look like Oldsmobile arm rests — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) April 9, 2017

steph dropped some air cockroaches pic.twitter.com/LdAooCtm8Y — weeze (@UncleWeezley) April 9, 2017

As you can see, Twitter fans had differing views on the shoe — but the verdict seems to be that Steph and UA missed the mark with the latest design. The latest feedback is serving up a major case of déja vu! After all, who could forget the response his Chef Curry Lows garnered when they were released last summer? Well, the same reaction is clearly cooking once again.

The Curry 3 Lux is currently available on the brand’s website for $150 and features perforated leather in the bold oxblood hue, quilted heel panels, waxed laces, and a rubber sole. While his latest shoe has come under fire, what do you think of Steph’s luxe leather addition to his footwear arsenal? Would you rock the new Curry shoes?

