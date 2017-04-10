How To Make Your Ponytail Thicker Without Using Hair Extensions

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s nothing better than a thick & voluminous high ponytail. While it’s so hard to achieve the look without extensions, Sophia Stallone proved that you can do it & we have the exact how-to, so that you can achieve the look on your own!

Sophia Stallone, 20, proved that you can make your ponytail thicker without using hair extensions and we’re freaking out. She arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana New Vision and Millennials Party at Bootsy Bellows, in LA and opted to wear a stunning high pony. A high ponytail is one of the hardest hairstyles to pull off because you want the ponytail to be super thick and voluminous, but using hair extensions is hard to do and is also seriously expensive. Plus, as a redhead, it’s so hard for me to find extensions that match my hair color and I want to just be able to rock the pony without fake hair, and now we can.

Sophia’s hair was done by hair stylist, Castillo Bataille, and all he did to achieve this look was he used Bumble & Bumble

Thickening Dryspun Finish which is a translucent, dry texturizing spray for instant fullness and airy texture. Then he used the T3 Micro Featherweight Blow Dryer to give the hair an extra fullness. He teased the ponytail to give it some extra height, and left the top of her hair in messy tousled waves with her little baby hairs framing her face. We also have to talk about her sexy smokey eye done by makeup artist, Janelle Faretra, and we love the sultry dark brown smokey.

Castillo posted a stunning pic of the back of Sophia’s ponytail with the caption, “Last nights High #Ponytail on @sophiastallone #hair #hairbycastillo using @bumbleandbumble bb thickening + bb dryspun finish & @t3micro featherweight blow dryer #bbxcastillo,” how amazing does it look!?

What do you guys think of Sophia’s ponytail? Will you try this look out yourself?

