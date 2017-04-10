They’re back, and they’re still fighting for their right to live. In the first trailer for ‘Sense8’s second season, all eight of the sensates return and continue to wage war against the BPO as the desperate fight to stay alive seems never-ending.

On May 5, the highly anticipated second season of Sense8 will premiere on Netflix. We could not be more excited for the show to return with brand new episodes, and the action-packed first trailer proves it will be a thrill ride from start to finish. Check it out above, and then read the synopsis for season two of the Netflix sleeper hit below:

Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.

The show stars Doona Bae as Sun Bak, Jamie Clayton as Nomi Marks, Tina Desai as Kala Dandekar, Tuppence Middleton as Riley Blue, Toby Onwumere as Capheus, Max Riemelt as Wolfgang Bogdanow, Miguel Angel Silvestre as Lito Rodriguez, Brian J. Smith as Will Gorski, aka the sensates. Plus, Terrence Mann stars as Mr. Whispers, Naveen Andrews as Jonas Maliki, and Daryl Hannah as Angelica Turing.

Make sure you tune in on May 5 to binge watch your way through Sense8‘s second season. We can’t wait to dive deep into the world of the sensates once again.

