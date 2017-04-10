Jaden Smith Asks Kylie Jenner & Sarah Snyder To End Feud: ‘No Need To Throw Shade’

Jaden Smith wants nothing more than for his friends to get along, so could Kylie Jenner and Sarah Snyder please end their online feud? It’s killing Jaden to see his exes fight, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY, and he’s asked them to please, just chill immediately!

Can’t we all just get along? Jaden Smith, 19, is tight with ex-girlfriends Kylie Jenner, 19, and Sarah Snyder, 21, but it’s clear that they don’t like each other too much. Now that they’ve started feuding online, Jaden’s trying to rebuild their relationship from the ground up. It’s just, in order to do that, he’s got to lay the groundwork, and that starts with telling the ladies to please calm down!

“Jaden thinks both Sarah and Kylie are being petty and immature,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is still friends and close with both of them but doesn’t get why they would be hating on each other online through social media. It is not nice and Jaden has asked them both to chill with the online beef. Jaden feels like there is no need to throw shade, it is simply not cool.”

That sounds like a reasonable request. Kylie and Sarah’s online feud cropped up less than a week ago, and it’s blossomed into something ugly this quickly. They’ve been taking low-key digs at each other on Instagram, starting with Kylie posting on April 4 what totally looked like a copy of a sexy pic Sarah previously posted.

She’s posed exactly the same, staring down the camera with the same expression, wearing pants with stripes down the sides, and a sweatshirt shrugged off her shoulders. Could be a coincidence, but the damning piece of evidence is her caption: “kylie f**king jenner”. Sarah’s instagram handle is “sarah f**king snyder”. The shade of it all!

Sarah and Kylie have gone back and forth in a war of pics and words on Instagram and Snapchat. The drama is juicy, but it has to be tiring — especially for friends like Jaden, who just want them to be happy! Hopefully, he’ll be able to end this beef before it gets even crazier!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sarah and Kylie are going to stop fighting because of Jaden? Tell us in the comments!