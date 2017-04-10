Sarah Snyder Puts Kylie Jenner On Blast For Copying Her: Jaden Smith’s Exes At War?

Courtesy of Instagram

It looks like a feud is brewing between Kylie Jenner and Sarah Snyder! The ladies, who both dated Jaden Smith, have been low-key been taking digs at one another on social media, and we’ve gathered up all the evidence right here.

Fans started taking notice of possible tension between Kylie Jenner, 19, and Sarah Snyder, 21, when the former took to Instagram on April 4 to share a photo of herself with the caption, “kylie f***ing jenner.” The significance, of course, is that Sarah’s Instagram username is “@sarahf***ingsnyder.” It appears the 21-year-old took notice, as one day later, she took to social media with a selfie captioned, “One n only.”

That’s when a fan got involved. An Instagram user with the handle @selenatororsmiler shared a photo of Kylie posing eerily similar to the way Sarah did in a recent pic, and Sarah shared the side-by-side comparison on her Instagram story with the caption “u channeling me sis?” She since deleted the pic, but the fan revealed on Instagram that they DMed back and forth about it, with Sarah writing, “Oh na deadass the same picture.” Clearly, she wasn’t thrilled about Kylie ‘stealing’ her pose!

kylie fucking jenner A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

One n only A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Looks like same picture to me A post shared by @selenatororsmiler on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Sarah Replied 😂 A post shared by @selenatororsmiler on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

It’s been years since Kylie and Jaden dated as young teenagers, and they remained close friends following the breakup. In fact, when he started dating Sarah in 2016, Kylie seemed supportive, even posing for a photo with Sarah when they were all hanging out one time. However, Sarah and the 18-year-old split earlier this year, and it looks like the ladies are no longer so cool with one another. They’ve never discussed any possible beef directly…but the evidence is all right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jaden’s exes are feuding? Do you think he’ll take sides?

