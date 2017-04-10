Sarah Snyder & Kylie Jenner’s Look-Alike Pics: Who’s Copying Who?

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about a chicken-or-the-egg situation! Sarah Snyder and Kylie Jenner are more alike than people think when it comes to their fashion choices, and to prove our case, we’ve rounded up their best #twinning pics right here. So who did it first?!

Sarah Snyder, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, are both gorgeous, well-dressed women in their own right, but sometimes we can’t help but think that they’re, ah, inspired by one another. Click through our gallery, attached, to see pics of their most similar looks, and VOTE on who you think is copying the other!

From casual athleisure looks to sexy bikinis and other midriff-baring outfits, Kylie and Sarah are definitely birds of a feather. Sometimes they even pose the same way in selfies, and of course we can’t forget about the time they both sported an unusual green hair color!

They’ve even been known to wear the exact same brands and articles of clothing. They’re fans of Parisian design collective Vetements, and you won’t want to miss our collage of them twinning in hoodies from the hot brand. It’s really kind of cute when you think about it!

It’s worth pointing out that both girls have dated Jaden Smith, 18; he was arguably Kylizze’s first real relationship. Up until recently, Sarah and Kylie were always cordial with each other. Then Sarah slammed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for copying her! Yep, when Kylie Instagrammed a pic on April 4 with the caption “kylie f*cking jenner,” people noticed that it was a possible reference to Sarah’s Instagram handle, which is @saraf***ingsnyder. Sarah then posted her own selfie with the caption “One n only.” It escalated from there when she reposted a since-deleted side-by-side pic of her and Kylie, writing, “u channeling me sis?” The fan then claimed that she DM’d with Sarah, who wrote, “Oh na deadass the same picture.” Shots fired!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sarah copies Kylie’s style? Or is the other way around?

