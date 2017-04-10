Student, 8, Dies After Grisly Shooting At San Bernardino Elementary School

AP Images

This is absolutely heartbreaking. An eight-year-old named Jonathan Martinez reportedly died on April 10, after a gunman opened fire inside a San Bernardino elementary school classroom. A teacher was also tragically murdered in cold blood.

A female teacher named Karen Elaine Anderson, 53, and an 8-year-old student, Jonathan Martinez, were fatally shot and another student was injured in an apparent murder-suicide on April 10, according to PEOPLE. Cedric Anderson, 53, has been deemed responsible for shooting and killing at least three people including himself, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed in a press conference earlier today. Thankfully, the San Bernardino police have confirmed that the situation is “contained,” which means those present are no longer in any immediate danger.

“We can name the shooter as Cedric Anderson,” police said. “The victim was his wife the teacher, Karen Elaine Anderson. Unfortunately, one of the children shot in the incident, Jonathan Martinez, has died after he was struck by a bullet in the shooting. The other child is not being named and is still being treated at hospital. This was a special needs class. There were 15 children in the class from 1st to 4th grade plus two teaching aids. The students that were struck were behind the teacher who was shot, the other children were not targeted in the shooting.”

The shooting was first reported at 10:27 a.m. local time at North Park Elementary School. It was later explained by police that the gunman “signed in at the school office before going to the classroom. He shot the teacher before taking his own life. Two children were injured in the gunfire, they are not related, and are currently in a critical condition.” Unfortunately, one of the children later passed away at the hospital. North Park Elementary remains on lock down as police continue to investigate the crime scene.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that San Bernardino has faced gun violence. Many will remember the horror that unfolded in 2015, when 14 people were killed and 22 more injured when Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik allegedly gunned them down inside the Inland Regional Center. Our hearts go out to all those affected by these terrible tragedies.

HollywoodLifers, feel free to leave your thoughts for the friends and family of the victims in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.