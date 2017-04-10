This is so scary. An unidentified gunman opened fire inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, California and at least two young students have been reported injured. Story developing.

Two adults have been killed in the shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California on Monday morning, April 10, as confirmed by San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan on Twitter. Two students have also been rushed to a nearby hospital, as reported by ABC News. The victims have yet to be identified, but thankfully the San Bernardino police have confirmed that the situation is “contained,” which means that students, teachers and staff are no longer in any immediate danger.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Very little information about the shooter is available, however the police chief also tweeted that authorities believe this to be a murder-suicide, which suggests that the suspect is dead. Later police explained that, “The suspect signed in at the school office before going to the classroom and carrying out the shooting. He shot the teacher before taking his own life. Two children were injured in the gunfire, they are not related, and are currently in a critical condition. (UPDATE: One of the two children died shortly after the shooting.) At the moment the Coroner’s Office is trying to determine the identity of the two adult victims. We are not identifying the children at present until the families have been fully notified. These victims are currently being treated at hospital following the shooting. It is understood that the shooter and the teacher did know one another — we are still trying to determine their exact relationship.”

North Park Elementary remains on lockdown as police continue to investigate the crime scene, students are transported to a safe pickup location and parents are notified. Other schools in the area were also reportedly put on lockdown as a precaution, but thankfully since police have confirmed the situation is “contained” the lockdown will likely be lifted.

Sadly, this is not the first time that San Bernardino has been the victim of gun violence. Many will remember the horror that unfolded in 2015, 14 people were killed and 22 more injured when Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik allegedly gunned them down inside the Inland Regional Center which served people with developmental disabilities.

Our thoughts remain with the families of the victims who were killed in the shooting at North Park Elementary School, as well as the parents of the students and the families and friends of all the faculty.