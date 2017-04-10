San Bernardino Elementary School Shooting: Watch Live Updates From Horrific Attack

Courtesy of Google Maps

A terrifying situation is unfolding in San Bernardino, California, as a gunman opened fire on an elementary school campus on April 10. The situation is under control, but updates on this awful incident are still rolling in. Watch live coverage of the shooting here.

Tragedy struck in San Bernardino, California on April 2 when a yet-to be identified shooter entered the campus of North Park Elementary school, and opened fire, hitting four people. Two adults are dead, and two children injured, according to police chief Jarrod Burguan. You can stay informed on the horrible situation by watching live news updates all day via live stream; scroll down to watch.

San Bernardino police believe that the shooting was a murder-suicide, and that one of the deceased was the shooter. The shooting happened in a classroom, but it’s unclear what section of the 600-student elementary school this took place, what grade or how old the children are. Police believe there is “no further threat” in the shooting. However, they are still on the scene, sweeping classrooms and the area to make sure there are no further threats.

The two injured students were transported to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. The other students were transported to the local high school for safety, and are now being reunited with their parents and guardians.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the students at North Park Elementary and their families. We will keep you updated as new information comes in.

