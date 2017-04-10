Ryan Phillippe Furious Over Katy Perry Dating Rumors: Stop ‘Flying’ Over My House

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ryan Phillippe is definitely NOT shipping he and Katy Perry — even though everyone else is! The actor took to Twitter to dispel those swirling romance rumors and he’s pretty fired up!

Ryan Phillippe, 42, is clearing the air. No, literally, he wants the helicopters to stop flying over his house because, as he said on Twitter, Katy Perry, 32, is not there. The Cruel Intentions actor slammed reports that he and Katy were dating with a singe tweet, written in all caps — so he obviously is very serious!

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Ryan and Katy made headlines following reports that the two got very flirty at Elton John‘s 70th birthday bash on March 25. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe were totally flirting at Elton John’s birthday party! They were seated at separate tables but he made his way over to her and sat down next to her.” Ooh la la!

Katy is newly single following her breakup with Orlando Bloom in February 2017 and we know she wants to focus on her new music, but the insider added, “She was totally giggling and at one point he had his hand on her knee. Then he took off but came back late with for more flirting!” Ryan may be denying their romance, but we know there’s no denying they would make a pretty cute couple!

Ryan was previously married to Reese Witherspoon, until they divorced in 2006. They share two children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Ryan confirmed he and his longtime girlfriend, Paulina Slagter, had split in March 2017 — meaning he was definitely flying solo at Elton John’s party!

