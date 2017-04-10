Rihanna Refused To Talk To Drake At Friend’s Party: Why She ‘Ignored’ Him

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna and Drake attended the same birthday party for a friend’s little one over the weekend! Alas, they were two ships passing in the night…and HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive answer why! So was RiRi avoiding her ex?

Drake, 30, and Rihanna, 28, did not interact for long at the birthday party, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Rihanna was caught completely off guard and was not trying to see Drake,” the insider reveals. “She was dressed down, looking to chill and relax, and had no idea Drake would even be there,” the source explains, adding that seeing him “brought up some mixed emotions.” Hmm!

Still, RiRi is completely over Drake, our source confirms. “She’s not into him. She did her best to be cordial…but to ignore him, too,” the insider shares. That had to be pretty tricky considering the bash was held in a contained backyard, but Rihanna is great at getting what she wants, and we’re sure she had no problem!

As we previously knew, video footage surfaced of the pair at the same shindig, though they arrived separately, according to eyewitnesses. Take a look:

#PressPlay #Rihanna and #Drake were spotted at a kids party today! They arrived separately, Riri came with her bestie. Drake looks like he was caught off guard 😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Meanwhile, Drizzy is moving on himself! He’s reportedly been seeing Jorja Smith, 19, after the two collaborated together. We’ve been hearing that their romance is “more than just a one-off” thing, and that he hasn’t been “crazy” about anyone since, well, Rihanna. We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, do you want Rihanna and Drake to get back together one day? Tell us what you think about all this!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.