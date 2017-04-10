‘Quantico’ Recap: Nimah Steps Up For Raina & Shelby Makes A Call That Will Change Everything

The danger level is rising on ‘Quantico.’ On the April 10 episode, a major character is framed for a terror attack, the team tries to stop a Muslim registry bill, and Alex and Owen get caught up in a deadly shootout.

There’s a new hunky guy on Quantico, and his name is Felix. He is Clay’s friend and a senior legislative assistant for the Speaker of the House. There are on opposite sides ideologically, but that hasn’t stopped them from being friends — yet.

After what happened in New York, everyone assumes that the collaborators aren’t going to access The Cash for a while, so it’s back to their cover lives. Ryan’s actually heading out a ski trip with Sasha. More than the fact that Ryan is seeing someone else, Alex can’t get over that Ryan is going skiing. She realizes that she doesn’t know Ryan completely. I wouldn’t sweat it, girl.

Before Alex heads out, she stops by The Green Leaf to meet Nimah. Owen is there eating the same breakfast in the booth like he does every single day. They talk about his meeting with Lydia. It didn’t go well. He’s all alone. Everyone else has other lives outside the task force, but Owen does not.

Alex spots Nimah, but it’s not Nimah. It’s Raina! She was attacked and believes someone is trying to frame her for a bombing at an Ohio shopping center. Everyone is called to a meeting. This attack was planned by the collaborators because they want Congress to pass a bill calling for a Muslim registry. The team’s task is to flip votes.

This is what Clay lives for. This is what he’s good at. He’s finally in his element. This assignment isn’t going to be easy, though. These men and women of Congress aren’t completely transparent. They’ll hide their true feelings until the very last minute.

Forgiveness Is Not Something Raina’s Into

Meanwhile, Alex is working with Raina to try and find out who framed her and the collaborators involved. Raina was investigating the AIC, and so was Leon, that’s why the AIC is after them.

Raina and Nimah finally talk after so much time apart. The tension between them is palpable. Nimah reaches out to Raina, but to no avail. Raina shuts her down. “I don’t need you, Nimah,” she says. “I trust Alex.” Nimah swears that Raina can trust her, but Raina is not in the mood after Nimah manipulated and lied to her at the G20.

Nimah, Shelby, and Ryan hit Washington to try and save 3 million Muslim people. Their first stop is to meet with Felix. They need him to tell them the other swing voters they need to persuade the other way. Despite the fact that Nimah’s sass is at an all-time high with Felix, he likes her fire.

Clay and Shelby fight over the Muslim registry. While she doesn’t support it, she understands where the people that do are coming from. Nimah gets fed up and steps in with even more sass and a heavy dose of truth. “The real America: two blonde people arguing the merits of my freedom instead of letting me have it,” she says. Nimah is on fire this season, and I’m living for it.

They go after the voters, but no one is budging. Why? Felix sent them after the wrong people! He says it was nothing personal, just politics. Come on, politics is always a little personal.

‘I’m Not The Man I Wish I Was’

Ryan pulls Sasha in to help, but she ends up being flagged as a possible Russian spy. He confronts Sasha, and he’s not nice. He demands answers from her. She confesses that she is a Russian asset from time to time. She did it to get out of Russia, to get her freedom. He acts like he believes her, but does he?

Alex finds a name possibly involved in Raina’s attack: Tony Vincent. She also did some digging and discovers that Leon was found dead in his apartment. She knows he didn’t kill himself. Alex and Owen head out to meet this Tony guy and get answers. They capture him, and he explains that Raina’s body was supposed to be found at the shopping center, but she got away. Since he messed up, who he’s working for is after him. He agrees to tell them everything if they let him go. Before they can make a decision, the shooting starts.

Tony is shot right in the head in front of Owen. He’s shaken beyond belief and can barely move. Alex has to step up and tell him what to do. On the way back, Owen opens up about why he froze. He doesn’t think he has what it takes to be a hero. “I’m not the man I wish I was,” he confesses.

Felix gloats in front of Shelby and Nimah as the vote happens right in front of them. Nimah figures him out in about a minute. Felix’s sister died in Al Qaeda bombing. That’s where his fear is coming from. Nimah doesn’t have time to break Felix down completely, because Raian is identified as the bomber.

Hello Again

Nimah rushes to Raina’s side. But Raina’s still not in a forgiving mood. To get her sister back, Nimah offers to go to jail instead of Raina until the team proves her innocence. “Let me fix this,” Nimah pleads. They switch places, with Raina promising to get Nimah out as soon as possible.

Alex wants Ryan to drop Sasha. She’s compromised. Ryan flips out on Alex. This is his decision, not hers. She doesn’t get to have a say anymore. They’re not together. Burn.

The main reason why the collaborators want the Muslim registry is to make Claire look bad. They want her to veto the bill, so that whatever happens next looks like her fault. They want the Speaker of the House — one of the collaborators — as president. The collaborators will stage another attack, and Claire will end up resigning. There’s no way out.

Clay admits that he wanted Claire to sign the bill to save herself. Shelby is taken aback and really disappointed in Clay. He’s not the perfect guy she thought he was. He’s changing, and this is exactly what she didn’t want the task force to do. Shelby calls Caleb for help. “I think you’re family needs you,” she says. YASSSSS!

Ryan goes to see Sasha after his fight with Alex. After their little rendezvous in bed, he copies files from her computer onto a USB drive. He still doesn’t completely trust her! Owen wants to be the man he knows he can be. He wants Alex to help him trust himself again. As they leave The Green Leaf, Sebastian follows them! Are they next on the collaborators’ list?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s Quantico? Let us know!