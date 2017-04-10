‘Quantico’ Boss Josh Safran Teases Raina’s New Struggle, Harry’s Fate & More

The stakes are higher than ever on ‘Quantico.’ HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner Josh Safran and got the scoop about what’s coming up for Alex & Co. in the upcoming episodes! Will we see the demise of another character?

We see Sebastian at the end of the episode, is it safe to say he’s working for the collaborators or involved in something else?

You will find out in the next episode. He will reveal the fate of Harry, and we will discover what he’s up to.

Nimah makes a sacrifice for Raina and goes to jail in her place. Is that going to mend the fences between them, or do they still have some ways to go?

I think Nimah’s sacrifice goes a very long way. Raina was framed successfully, and Nimah’s not getting out of prison any time soon.

How’s Raina going to feel about being back with the team?

Well, she’s going to be back with the team and pretending to be Nimah, so I think that’s going to be a little bit of a struggle for Raina. She’s done it before, but it’s been a while. I think it’s going to be tricky, and I think the question is: How long can she keep this secret from the team? Will anyone in the team figure it out? After that, it’s also Raina seeing what’s really happening. She was captive in the first half of the season now she’s actually out and seeing how these people operate. I think that’s going to cause some issues for her.

Sasha and Ryan are together, but is the scene where he’s at her computer him not trusting her or trying to prove Alex wrong?

Ryan’s not going to do what Alex tells him to do anymore. He’s his own person and he’s going to make his own decisions. But that doesn’t mean he disagrees with what she’s saying. He says, “If I trust her or not, it’s up to me. It’s not up to you.” So what we’re seeing is, Alex wasn’t wrong but Ryan had already made that determination for himself.

Shelby calls Caleb at the end of the episode. How’s Clay going to feel about Shelby bringing his brother into this?

I can finally say Caleb will be in the next episode. I don’t want to tell how you Clay is going to feel because it’s a part of the story, but I can definitely tell you it’s always fun to have Graham back and in the next episode, Graham, Hunter, and Marcia have a scene together and it’s so great to see their interaction.

All the Haas’ in one room together?

Three out of the four. There’s Cassie, the sister, who we will be showing at some point but not yet.

With Caleb back in the picture, could that take away some of these weird feelings Shelby has for Clay?

Would they take them away or would they amplify them? That is the question.

Alex found out that Leon is dead, but she didn’t tell Shelby. How will that impact Shelby?

We actually made a choice not to show that on camera. So because we decided that shelby was on a mission when she was undercover with Leon, clearly she had feelings for him at the time, but it was a job. It’s not a romantic triangle with Clay, Leon, and Shelby, and we also felt like Leon didn’t reach out to Shelby, he reached out to Dayana and Alex, so we kind of made the conscious decision to keep the story in that universe. It came from one of the writers, which I totally agree with, saying whether leon liked shelby or not she played him. Even if he understood it, he’s not going to call. Initially, we had broken it that he was going to call Shelby and say somebody’s after me. Then one of the writers said, “He would never call Shelby. He would call Alex and Dayana.” Once we realized that, we separated those stories. Shelby did her job and that was it.

Blair Underwood’s Owen had a huge episode. What’s next for him?

That’s in the very beginning of the next episode. Alex sort of becomes his trainer/teacher. IT’s really fun. They’re definitely equals in a way that other people on the show are not equals. He sees in her what he could have been and he wants her help. They’ve got such great stuff coming up.

Will we see more of Felix?

Yes. He will be around for a while. I’ve always wanted to work with John. He’s an incredibly accomplished model. He’s also an actor. He was in A Single Man. He’s been the lead of a show in Spain. We actually wrote this role for John. We have knack for writing roles for people. We wrote Dayana for Pearl, Harry for Russell, and Clay for Hunter. Felix is a bit of a dick, but he is an honest dick, so he gets away with it and everybody respects him because you know where you stand with him.

What about his connection with Nimah?

You will see more of that.

