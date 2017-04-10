Prince George & Princess Charlotte To Be In Pippa’s Wedding: Ring Bearer & Flower Girl?

REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton’s wedding just became the cutest event of the year! Confirming that niece Princess Charlotte & nephew Prince George will in fact be appearing in the ceremony, Pippa & Kensington Palace also revealed what starring roles the royal cuties will have! And seriously, we already can’t wait for pics!

With Pippa Middleton‘s, 33, May 20 wedding just one month away, fans finally heard what they had been waiting for — Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2 on May 2, WILL be taking on major roles in their aunt’s nuptials! But while we were hoping for the two to play ring bearer and flower girl, Kensington Palace confirmed on Apr. 10 that George will join the bridal party as a page boy and Charlotte will be a bridesmaid. Either way though, we’re psyched!

Prince George will be a pageboy and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews! — Royal Trio Updates (@RoyalTrioUpdate) April 10, 2017

“Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews [41] are pleased to confirm their wedding will take place at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, on the morning of 20th May,” the palace’s statement read. “Prince George will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid.” Aw!

The palace also announced that the lovebird’s service will be attended by close family and friends — including proud big sister, Kate Middleton, 35; Prince William, 34; and Prince Harry, 32. However, it is not known yet if Harry’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, 35, will be in attendance. But while her adorable little ones have big roles in the wedding, it’s unclear if Kate will play a role. Reports have claimed she will NOT be in the wedding party, just in the audience.

“The royal was said to be anxious not to upstage her younger sister on her big day,” Daily Mail reported. At one point she was rumored to be giving a reading, but a source has confirmed that she will be taking a backseat during the nuptials.” James proposed to Pippa last July during a weekend getaway in England’s Lake District. At the time, he presented the bride with a diamond sparkler thought to be worth over $250,000!

Kensington Palace has avoided commenting on other details of the nuptials because Pippa is not a royal. “There is no comment or details available on Pippa’s wedding,” Pippa’s newly-hired publicist, Jo Milloy, told USA TODAY. “It is a private family wedding.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to see Charlotte and George in Pippa’s wedding? Are you surprised Kate doesn’t have a role?

