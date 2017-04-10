North West Rocks $3,450 Fendi Bag To Church: Cute Or Too Over-The-Top?

FameFlyNet

North West showed off yet another designer handbag from her pricey purse collection, as she rocked a full-on embellished Fendi tote with a top handle — but is her designer wardrobe too over-the-top for the three-year-old? VOTE.

North West‘s wardrobe certainly doesn’t come cheap! The tiny tot looked adorable as she headed to church in her Sunday’s best on April 9 with her BFF P, (Penelope Disick), where the cute cousins sported matching space buns as they both rocked spring dresses — but it was North’s choice of accessory that had us doing a double-take — and that’s because she was carrying a pretty pricey Fendi purse.

While most little kids tote around bags with their fave characters on them, North West, 3, is not most kids — and her high-fashion accessory is proof of that! In fact, this isn’t even the first time North sported a Fendi bag — although her latest purse just might be the most expensive in her collection. The multi-colored creation, the Fendi Micro Peekaboo, currently retails for $3.450 on the brand’s website and features embroidery and rhinestones. The mini fashionista looked adorable in a long-sleeved velvet dress in lavender and the sequin bag made the look totally pop.

Penelope looked just as cute as she sported a long-sleeved blue dress with an asymmetrical hem and a pair of silver gladiator sandals.

Kim Kardashian often takes to social media to thank all of the kind fashion houses for showering North with gifts, so chances are this pretty purse didn’t actually cost them a penny — but what do you think of her latest accessory? Do you think North’s pricey purse is too cute or too over-the-top for a tot? VOTE and let us know! PS am I the only one that wants to raid North’s closet?

