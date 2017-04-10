Nick Viall Slamming Vanessa Grimaldi Split Rumors With ‘DWTS’ Tribute Dance

Image Courtesy of Instagram

No trouble in paradise here! Nick Viall will dedicate his ‘Most Memorable Year’ dance to his soon-to-be wife, Vanessa Grimaldi on ‘Dancing with the Stars!’

It took three seasons, but Nick Viall finally found love on The Bachelor this year, so it’s no surprise that it’s this one he’s choosing for his “Most Memorable Year.” The 36-year-old will be dedicating his dance this week to his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, 29. Nick and Peta Murgatroyd will be dancing the Rumba to Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You.”

In a sneak peek of their rehearsals on Good Morning America, we saw that the dance will also include many different women, just as The Bachelor did. How ironic! Of course this is a good way for Nick to clear up any rumors that he and Vanessa aren’t doing well.

UPDATE: During their dance, Nick was shirtless, and he accidentally lifted up Vanessa’s dress. It was one heck a of wardrobe malfunction — eek!

.@Ginger_Zee takes us behind-the-scenes at @DancingABC as stars prepare to perform their most ‘memorable year’ dances TONIGHT! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/QA2yuGv6Ao — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 10, 2017

Following The Bachelor finale, the two headed on After the Finale Rose, and admitted there were days that weren’t easy for the couple. Of course, many found their interaction very awkward.

“I think we both went in it wanting to be honest and open about couples, you know, sometimes things can get tough,” Vanessa said on Ellen about the public’s reaction. “But we’re very committed to each other, we love each other, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

The pair are in no rush to get married though, as both have said in interviews. “It’s too early for us right now,” Nick told Us Weekly. “We’re still just doing a lot of new things together… We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we’re excited about that journey.

