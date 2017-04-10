Neil Gorsuch’s Swearing-In: Watch Him Officially Become A Supreme Court Justice

REX/Shutterstock

Neil Gorsuch will officially become the 113th Justice of the US Supreme Court at 11:00am ET on April 10. This is an important moment in United States history, one that will shape federal legislation for years. Watch his swearing-in ceremony via live stream here.

After a tense and very close confirmation win margin on April 7, Judge Neil Gorsuch will officially be sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy as the 113th Justice of the Supreme Court on April 10 in the White House’s Rose Garden. Gorsuch took the constitutional oath earlier in the day in a closed-doors ceremony; the public ceremony will show his judicial oath.

Gorsuch takes over the late Justice Antonin Scalia‘s seat on the bench, left vacated since his death in February 2016. It’s a major deal, significant both in the fact that the seat was emptied for such a long time, and in that the ultra-conservative judge now tips the scales at the Supreme Court onto the conservative side.

Senate confirmed Gorsuch in a terse battle on Capitol Hill, 54-45. Only a minuscule amount of those in favor of Gorsuch were Democrats, and none Independents. Senate Democrats tried to filibuster voting on Gorsuch’s confirmation, but Republicans pushed through by using the nuclear option. The little-used strategy implements a rules change in Senate, allowing Republicans to end the Democrats’ filibuster, and effectively change the way SCOTUS judges are confirmed in the future.

