National Sibling Day: Kim & Khloe Kardashian, James & Dave Franco & More Famous Sibs

Sometimes you love them, and sometimes you want to strangle them for going into your closet and borrowing your clothes. Since it’s National Sibling Day, we’re honoring some of Hollywood’s most famous brothers and sisters! Check it out!

Let’s be real, the most famous siblings right now belong in the Kardashian family. For the past 13 seasons, we’ve been keeping up with this outrageous family and all their adventures. Fans have seen Kim Kardashian get a butt X-ray, witnessed Kylie Jenner‘s growing pout, watched Khloe go through a heartbreaking divorce, witnessed Kourtney pop out three kids, cried with Kendall over her Pepsi ad flop, and the list goes on and on.

Reality television is FULL of famous and brothers and sisters, so who could forget about the famous Spencer and Stephanie Pratt duo. These two dominated The Hills season after season, but for very different reasons. Stephanie quickly befriended Lauren Conrad, which threw Spencer, the show’s super villain, over the edge.

Then we’ve got Hollywood’s most famous twins , Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who’ve been stealing our hearts ever since they were kids! Passport To Paris, Our Lips Are Sealed, Switching Goals — who can forget those movie classics? Other celebrities who have a twin sibling are Scarlett Johansson, Ashton Kutcher, Vin Diesel, and Jon Heder (the Napoleon Dynamic guy!)

OK, but now we have to talk about Hollywood’s hottest brothers — Dave and James Franco! These guys have been charming us with their smiles, hot bodies, and goofy personality for years. James, as the older one, painted the path for Dave with his success on Freaks And Geeks. And then there’s the hottest sister duo, which of course belongs to Gigi and Bella Hadid. What are the chances that two sisters came become equally successful supermodels?!

HollywoodLifers, which Hollywood brother and sister team is YOUR favorite? Tell us below!

