Oh my! A new report claimed that Anaheim Ducks hockey player Nate Thompson dumped his wife while she was pregnant with their son, but ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa supported her alleged boyfriend at the game on April 9 anyway.

MAJOR red flag! Christina El Moussa, 33, has been showing a lot of support for the Anaheim Ducks hockey team lately, which has fans in a frenzy amid reports that she’s dating player Nate Thompson, 32. However, a new report by Radar Online claims that Nate may not be a good choice for the young mother of two.

Radar reports that Nate filed for divorce from his unemployed wife Cristin Moira Stuart on Feb. 27, 2015. At the time, she was six months pregnant with their little boy Teague Thompson, and had only been married for two years! He asked for joint legal and physical custody of the unborn child, and requested that Cristin paid her own legal fees. Ouch.

Happy birthday @cazeb … celebrating my Bestie / PR extraordinaire at a @anaheimducks / @lakings game. #shelikeskings #letsgoducks #justtwogirlswholovehockey #WWCZD A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Obviously that doesn’t make Nate sound like a stand-up guy, but even after the report broke Christina went to the Anaheim Ducks vs LA Kings game on April 9. Radar took this to mean that she doesn’t care about the brutal report and still wants to date him. They also claim that her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa doesn’t want Nate around their kids. “Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best,” a source told Radar. ”He just hopes she doesn’t bring ‘dates’ around the kids. It’s not something he would do.”

Christina’s rep insists that Christina isn’t supporting Nate, just enjoying her local hockey game. She tells HollywoodLife.com that “[Christina] isn’t dating Nate, so whatever he does isn’t of her concern.” We sure hope not, he sounds shady!

