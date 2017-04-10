Christina El Moussa Slams Nate Thompson Romance Rumors: I Just ‘Love Hockey’

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa went to ANOTHER one of Nate Thompson’s Anaheim Ducks games on April 9 — but she made sure to clarify to her fans that she was just there as a hockey fan. Is this her way of shutting down the romance rumors for good?

The Anaheim Ducks certainly have a loyal fan in Christina El Moussa, who cheered on the team against the Los Angeles Kings with her friend Cassie on April 9. “Celebrating my Bestie/PR extraordinaire at a @anaheimducks / @lakings game,” Christina captioned a photo of the pair. “#shelikeskings #letsgoducks #justtwogirlswholovehockey.”

That final hashtag certainly seems to be the Flip or Flop stars way of letting her followers know she was just at the game to watch her fave team play, not to support Ducks’ star, Nate Thompson, specifically. After Christina attended a game last month, the rumor mill quickly started running about her rumored relationship with Nate, but at the time, her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the two are “just friends.”

In fact, it seems like Christina and her ex, Tarek El Moussa, are simply longtime Ducks fans, as he also sat in the crowd at a game earlier this month, clearly not feeling any awkwardness about Nate being on the ice.

“[Christina] has been going to Kings game since she was ten years old,” an insider explained to E! News. “She loves taking [her daughter], too. She’s still happily single and focusing on her kids and herself.”

Despite ending their marriage in 2016, Christina and Tarek have seemingly remained amicable, even continuing to film their hit HGTV series, Flip or Flop together. However, fans of the show have been devastated to hear reports that the show will be ending after its upcoming season. The exes and network have yet to comment on the future of the show.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina is just being coy about dating Nate? Or is she really still single?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.