‘DWTS’ Recap: Most Memorable Year Brings The Tears & The First 10s

It’s one of the most powerful and popular nights of the season — Most Memorable Year! The April 10 episode was more emotional than ever — read our full recap below!

Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy kicked off the night by dancing the Rumba to “Impossible.” Her year was 2012, when she was put into Fifth Harmony. Her FH bandmates actually sang live during her amazing performance! “You dance like your career depends on it..so well done,” Julianne Hough said. Len Goodman wanted more rumba content. Bruno Tonioli said she “owned the stage like a true star.” They got a 32 out of 40!

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd danced Rumba to “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran. It was for 2016, when he fell in love with his fiance Vanessa. “This was your best dance,” Julianne said. Bruno said he felt it and connected with the dance tonight. Carrie Ann Inaba said they were extremely connected. Len said it was his best dance! They got a 30!

Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev did a Foxtrot to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts. She revealed that after having one child, she had 6 miscarriages in 8 years and that she felt “shameful” that she couldn’t do it on her own. She finally got pregnant again with IVF. She now has three children. She dedicated her dance to them, as a lesson to never give up. “It had a wonderful, dynamic flow,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she had an incredible vulnerability and courage. “You’ve moved from the [middle of the] pack to a front runner for me,” Len said. They got a 33!

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec danced Waltz to “Amazing Grace” by Ray Chew Live. They danced for 1995, when Mr. T was diagnosed with cancer. Both Kim and Mr. T completely broke down in rehearsals, and that emotion carried them through their dance. He said his faith in God is why he is alive today. Carrie Ann was in tears. “Some people may be winning with high scores and fancy moves but you are definitely winning our hearts,” she said. Len said he admires him more than any other celebrity. Julianne said his spirit came through and it was breathtaking. “Love and respect. You’re a great man,” Bruno said. They got a 28!

Heather Morris and Alan (filing in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy) did the Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” for 2015, when she married her husband. It was amazing! She looked like the pro! “Loved the routine, loved your dancing, I thought it was lovely,” Len said. Julianne said it was so fun and she nailed it. Bruno said it was full of delicious details and that they didn’t miss a beat. Carrie Ann said she becomes more beautiful with each dance. They got a 35, the highest score of the night so far!

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold did the Viennese Waltz to “Forever Young” by Youth Group. He danced for 2016, when he won the World Series with the Cubs and retired from baseball. Julianne said it was a “little squatty” but loved it overall. Bruno said he has the “vitality of a spring chicken.” Carrie Ann said he lost some control but loved the enthusiasm. Since the Cubs opening game had a rain delay, they played their dance live on Wrigley Field’s jumbotron! So cute! They got a 31!

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater danced Contemporary to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry. He spoke about his dad, who provided financially but also depended heavily on alcohol. His father had to get his leg amputated from diabetes, and Rashad gave up his Division 1 football scholarship to move closer to home. He realized what “unconditional love” meant in 2006. At the end of the dance, he went over to hug his dad and the audience gave him a standing ovation. “I’m mesmerized. I wasn’t watching dance, I was watching two artists,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said he is a born dancer. Len loved the concept, the emotion, and the lifts. Julianne had a hard time speaking because she was so emotional but loved his courage as a man. They got a 39 out of 40, the highest score of the season, including three 10s!

Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko danced the Cha Cha to “Express Yourself” by Madonna. She danced for 1989, when she moved to NYC and she started chasing her dream of becoming famous. Carrie Ann said the choreography was out of her comfort zone — she thought it was fantastic. Len said it was “same old, same old.” Bruno said she needs a little more refinement. They got a 30!

Simone Biles & Sasha Farber did the Viennese Waltz to “Good Good Father” by Chris Tomlin. Her most memorable year was 2000, when she was adopted at 3 years old. She danced the whole routine in tears and completely broke down at the end. Len said it was her best dance. Julianne said sometimes gymnasts have a hard time showing emotion on DWTS, but that tonight, it was magic. Bruno said she was vulnerable and beautiful. Carrie Ann said trusting her partner was key. They got a 36!

Lastly, Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess did a Foxtrot to “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé. In 2016, he was nearly permanently paralyzed after a bull riding accident. Julianne loved his ballroom technique. “I think there is a new leading man in town,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was honest and fluid. Len said his frame was good, and said “welcome to the competition.” They got a 32!

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another couple. Mr. T and Kym were sent home.

