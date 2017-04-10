Miley Cyrus Bares Abs & Liam Hemsworth Sports Sexy Scruff On Romantic Hike

AKM-GSI

Head to the LA hills and you might catch Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hiking with their puppies! The engaged couple loves exercising together, and on a recent hike, Miley took the opportunity to bare her impressive abs. Check out pics of their romantic outing here!

Miley Cyrus‘ enviable abs didn’t just happen overnight! It appears that the pop star’s amazing six pack is due to tons of walking with her pups and fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27! Miley, 24, was spotted strolling in Los Angeles on April 6 with her guy and their two dogs wearing nothing but a pair of red running shorts and a matching sports bra, and looking totally smokin’.

Liam looked just as good while he joined his fiancée on the romantic outing, though he sadly wasn’t going shirtless. The Aussie actor wore a simple white tee and shorts and rocked that between-filming beard that he’s been growing. We dig! We apologize, but while Miley and Liam are really dreamy, we can’t help but lose our focus when we see their two adorable dogs. What a fun day!

Miley’s impossibly flat stomach definitely puts to rest rumors that the couple is expecting. Photos from Miley and Liam’s estate snapped by paparazzi on March 22 revealed they’re building a massive playground in the backyard, complete with a huge dinosaur by the pool. This came shortly after Miley was spotted wearing a white dress, which sparked marriage rumors.

Obviously, the first thought was baby on the way! But this looks like another case of “she’s just being Miley”. It’s possible that Miley and Liam just wanted something fun in their backyard for themselves. Or, are they planning for the future? We’ll see!

HollywoodLifers, are Miley and Liam your favorite celebrity couple? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.