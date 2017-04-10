Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split After 5 Months: His Insane Jealousy Tore Them Apart

Splashnews

Mariah Carey is a single lady once again! The singer, 47, reportedly has ended her relationship with Bryan Tanaka, 33, after just five months — and apparently the couple were facing three large issues. What tore them apart?

Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon have made a habit out of staying friends and co-parents of their 5-year-old twins — but apparently that closeness was too much for Bryan Tanaka to take. One major reason for their split was her close relationship with Nick, TMZ is reporting.

The exes do celebrate holidays together, attend events and sometimes are spotted out together without their twins, and apparently it made Bryan so mad, he would flirt with other women in front of her in retaliation. The last straw for the him was reportedly when Nick and Mariah attended the Kids’ Choice Awards together with their kids in March; Bryan reportedly felt it was disrespectful and “demanded she come home.” Yikes!

As we told you, the pair got serious fast — he was even introduced to her kids early on! “She totally trusts him around them, so their relationship is getting more solid in that sense,” an insider close to the pair told HollywoodLife.com exclusively in January.

However, apparently the bad outweighed the good. Another reason for their split was reportedly money — Bryan is a big spender, and Mariah got sick of it, TMZ is reporting. He had expensive taste, always buying jewelry, shoes, and watches, all allegedly paid for by Mariah. You may remember that Bryan came into Mariah’s life almost immediately after her split from fiancé James Packer, so since it was so sudden Mariah also reportedly felt that Bryan was just in it for the fame.

Just one week ago, Bryan posted a photo with Mariah to celebrate their “anniversary” together, but they alegedly haven’t spoken since that vacation. Of course this does come as a bit of a surprise to us, as they got serious fast.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised they split?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.