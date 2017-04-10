Kylie Jenner Following In Sisters' Footsteps -- Lands Spinoff Show 'Life Of Kylie' On E!

Another member of the royal reality TV family is getting their own show. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner empire just landed a series on E!, titled ‘Life of Kylie.’

E! just picked up an eight-episode series, Life of Kylie, set to premiere later this summer. The show will follow Kylie Jenner, 19, as she works to balance her life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. It will also show her personal life, including her friendship with Jordyn Woods. No word yet on whether or not her romantic relationships or her family will appear, but we’d have to assume we can expect to see a little of each.

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends,” Kylie said in the press release.

In February, Life & Style reported that Kylie was looking to leave Keeping Up with the Kardashians for her own show. “Cameras will follow Kylie around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at LA clubs,” a source told the magazine. “Kylie doesn’t want her family to steal her thunder. She’s determined to be even bigger than her sister Kim [Kardashian].”

Kylie is the latest member of the family to land her own show. The empire began with Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. Since then, there has been multiple spinoffs: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, and Rob & Chyna.

HollywoodLifers, will you watch Life of Kylie? Let us know why or why not in the comments!