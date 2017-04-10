Courtesy of Instagram/Beyonce.com

With the new ‘Baywatch’ movie set to hit theaters in a few weeks, we rounded up all of our favorite celebs who’ve rocked the signature ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit & looked super sexy while doing it. Who do you think rocked the swimsuit best? VOTE.

Everyone knows that the most iconic swimsuit is the red one-piece from the original movie Baywatch. Pamela Anderson changed the game for good when she played a lifeguard in the movie and strutted her insanely perfect body up and down the beach in a sexy high-cut one piece. The lifeguard swimsuit has since been recreated by a ton of celebs and in honor of the new Baywatch movie hitting theaters May 26, we rounded up all of the stars who’ve rocked the signature swimsuit.

The Baywatch swimsuit was made famous by Pam Anderson, and then the trend became the “it” bathing suit in the late 80s and early 90s. The sexy swimsuit style features the signature high waisted, high-cut brief. Since the movie, there have been a bunch of different spin-offs of the bathing suit — from plunging necklines to low-cut backs, some of our fave celebs pulled off the look perfectly.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has rocked the sexy red one-piece on different occasions in two different styles and we’ve loved it both times. She first wore a shiny red plunging one-piece and then was spotted in Turks & Caicos wearing a similar style swimsuit with high-cut sides, a thong bottom, and a low back. Kylie’s older sis, Khloe Kardashian, 32, has also rocked a red sexy one-piece with a plunging back and a black snap-back hat that said, ‘Compton.’

Beyonce, 35, has also tried the trend many times before. From her famous Chicago Bulls one-piece to her sexy ruffled bathing suit, she pulls off the look perfectly every time. Aside from Bey, we’ve also seen some of our other fave stars try the swimsuit: Ariel Winter, Diane Kruger, Rihanna, and so much more. We love seeing our fave celebs in the red swimsuit and we can’t decide who rocked it best.

Who do you guys think rocked the signature Baywatch swimsuit best? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.