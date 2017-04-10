Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Furious About Kylie’s Reality Show? ‘There’s Some Jealousy’

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy on April 10 after officially announcing her new solo reality show, and we couldn’t be more excited. However, a source claims that some of her sisters may not be as thrilled.

Kylie Jenner, 19, grew up right in front of our eyes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but now she’s moving into her very own spotlight with the announcement of her upcoming solo reality show Life of Kylie! Unfortunately, it sounds like some of her sisters might be a little jealous that Kylie’s going to be the star of her own show.

“Overall, everyone is really happy about it,” an insider tells People. “But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.” It’s hard to blame them! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have done spinoff shows like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York and Khloe & Lamar. However, this is the first time anyone has gotten a solo show.

Despite the pang of jealously, this wasn’t a surprise to anyone in the K-Klan. “The show has been in talks for months,” says the source. Don’t worry, they won’t let it get in the way of their relationship! “The family is excited about it,” the insider explained. “Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation. They’re what keeps the entire family relevant.”

We think that the fam would be relevant with or without Kylie’s show, but it has been quite a while since we’ve gotten a KUWTK spinoff. This season of the hit E! show has been more explosive than ever before, which just makes us want to see more and more! We can’t wait until Life of Kylie finally airs this summer.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kourtney should be jealous? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.