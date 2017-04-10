Katy Perry Looks Exactly Like Justin Bieber After Hacking Off More Hair — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber, is that you? Nope — it’s just Katy Perry debuting a much SHORTER do, only weeks after showing off a pixie cut. Now, Katy’s hair is so short that she strongly resembles another one of our favorite celebs — the Biebs! See the pics here.

At the rate Katy Perry‘s going, she might have a completely shaved head by the time the month of May rolls around. Just five weeks after debuting a hot new pixie cut — following her tragic split from Orlando Bloom — Katy, 32, showed off a much, much shorter do on April 10. Her platinum blonde hair is so short now that we easily mistook her for Justin Bieber, 23! For real… just look at the photos above. Could he have been her inspiration?

It’s possible — after Katy debuted her hot new pixie cut in early March, she cited Michelle Williams and Scarlett Johansson as the inspirations behind her look. So clearly, she mirrors her looks off of other celebrities. It’s very possible Katy recently looked at a picture of Justin, saw his very short platinum blond do and thought, ‘I want to cut my hair as short as him!’

Irregardless of who inspired the look, there’s no denying that Katy now looks like a dead ringer for Justin Bieber. Seriously — we can barely look at the side by side photo above and know who’s who.They no look like twins.

Katy debuted the new short do on April 10 by posting the picture above, along with the caption, “✨fifth element flow✨.” We’re not exactly sure what that means, but maybe she’s saying her hair now looks like Bruce Willis‘ character’s hair from the Fifth Element movie? We still see Justin Bieber.

