Katy Perry Begs Ryan Phillippe To ‘Let Me Out Of This Basement’ After He Denies Dating Her

Too funny! After Ryan Phillippe made it VERY clear that he was not dating Katy Perry, the singer had a zinger of a comeback. We’ve got the details on how she claims he’s keeping her trapped in his basement.

This is the BEST celebrity clap back at a dating rumor that we’ve ever seen. After reports surfaced that Katy Perry was mending her broken heart with Ryan Phillippe, 42, the actor took to Twitter Apr. 10 to furiously tell the world that they are definitely not a couple. He angrily wrote in all caps, “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.”

The 32-year-old decided to have a little fun with the fact that he made such a big deal about claiming she wasn’t staying over at his place by directly responding to his tweet. She asked him, “Can you let me out of the basement please?” HAH! You’ve got to love Katy’s sense of humor at responding back to Ryan’s heated message. She followed it up with a second post that also linked to his original tweet confirming that the two don’t know each other. “Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @ RyanPhillippe carry on, lol,” she wrote.

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Normally a guy would feel pretty flattered to be linked to such a hottie as Katy, but it sounds like the rumor was causing actual disruption to Ryan’s life. He broke up with longtime girlfriend Paulina Slagter, 24, in the fall of 2016, while Katy and Orlando Bloom, 40, just ended things in Feb. after nearly a year of dating. While these two would make for a really good-looking couple, it turns out they don’t even know each other!

