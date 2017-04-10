Handsome Times 3: Prince William & Harry Meet Justin Trudeau & Women Go Wild

Courtesy of DailyMail/Twitter

Yep, this just happened! Prince William, Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau were all in the same place at the same time on April 9, and the Internet literally can’t handle the hotness.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau gathered in France on April 9 to honor the victims of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on its 100th anniversary. The men were present to pay tribute to the 3,600 Canadian soldiers who died in the tragic World War I battle, and even though it was a somber occasion, Twitter users couldn’t help but point out how good the three men looked while standing together in unity.

All three guys rocked navy suits for the occasion, with William and Harry wearing matching, red and blue striped ties and Justin opting for a blue, dotted tie. The men were dubbed a “sexy trio,” and women began going crazy on Twitter over the photos of them at the event.

Me: "Justin Trudeau was hanging out with Prince William and Prince Harry."

Boyfriend: "You can't have that much handsome in one place." — Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) April 9, 2017

so my sister just met justin trudeau 😻 and prince harry & william within 10 minutes.. pic.twitter.com/yA0qHbxBdI — emily (@emillymcq) April 9, 2017

Wow what a photo opportunity at Vimy Ridge ceremonies. Justin Trudeau between Prince Harry and Prince William. — AsphaltWolf (@AsphaltWolf) April 9, 2017

ohmygod. prince harry, prince William and justin Trudeau are there and my brother is there at vimy!!! I'm so jealous!! pic.twitter.com/sBeW10avtY — maddi (@loveyamendes) April 9, 2017

So much to love about this photo!!!! 3 amazing & inspirational men!! Justin Trudeau, Prince William & Prince Harry!! love them all <333 pic.twitter.com/bAndvoqoL4 — ❤️ROSIE❤️ (@rosie6172) April 10, 2017

While Trudeau, Prince Charles and French President Franocis Hollande all gave speeches at the event, Prince William and Harry were simply there to lend their support — and look good doing it, of course! The Internet always blows up when there’s a new Justin Trudeau sighting (remember those shirtless pics that surfaced last month!?), but adding William AND Harry to the mix really got people going.

Sadly, none of these men are available. Prince William is obviously happily married to Kate Middleton, while Justin has been married to Sophie Gregoire since 2005. Even Harry, who’s been deemed a ‘playboy’ in the past, seems to be ready to settle down now — he’s getting super serious with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle! Looks like we’ll just have to admire these guys from afar…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin Trudeau hanging out with Prince William & Harry!?

