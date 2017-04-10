Justin Rose Devastated Over Masters Loss To Sergio Garcia: This One ‘Slipped By’

REX/Shutterstock

Justin Rose was leading for most of the Masters, but ultimately, Sergio Garcia came out with the win. Following the tournament, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that the loss was definitely ‘going to sting.’

Talk about a close tournament! Justin Rose, 36, was leading by two with six holes left, and still up by one with two left. However, the 2017 Masters came down to that one final play; Justin bogeyed while Sergio Garcia birdied to win. It was the 37-year-old’s first Masters win.

Of course it was a tough loss for Justin, who now has placed in the top 10 at five Masters, and won the U.S. Open in 2013. Last summer, Justin won the gold medal at the first Olympic golf tournament in Rio! So of course it’s never easy to lose when you’ve come that far.

“It’s going to sting, for sure,” Justin told ESPN after the tournament. “That little two-shot swing there was kind of when he was back in the tournament. I feel like if he misses at that point, I make [mine] — I’m four clear and I’ve got my eye on Thomas Pieters and Matt Kuchar, instead.”

“I would say this one probably is one that slipped by,” Justin added. “I can’t pick holes in my performance. I felt fantastic out there. I felt cool, calm and collected. Could I have made the putt on 17? Of course I could. But for the most part, I’m not going to sit here and second-guess one or two shots. I really stepped up. I felt great. I felt in control. I felt positive. I felt confident.”

He admitted that he felt it was his tournament to win but knew that it wasn’t that simple.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to win majors and you’re going to lose majors, but you’ve got to be willing to lose them. You’ve got to put yourself out there. You’ve got to hit the top of the leaderboard,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure out there, and if you’re not willing to enjoy it, then you’re not ready to win these tournaments. I loved it out there.”

