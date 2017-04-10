Joseline Hernandez Flashes Major Skin In Racy Leather Outfit For ‘Wannabes’ Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Are you ready for this? Joseline Hernandez shared a snippet from her new music video ‘Wannabes’ on April 9, full of twerking, scandalous ensembles and more. The ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ reality star went all out, flashing major skin in a leather outfit!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is staying on her grind! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been releasing all sorts of new music, now treating fans to a peek at her upcoming video for “Wannabes.” In the smoldering clip, the Puerto Rican Princess rocks a plethora of barely there ensembles, including a skin-tight leather getup and a lace bodysuit. “#spanishrocksta #joselinehernandez #baddestputa #wannabes #lahhatl,” she captioned the snippet on April 9, featuring twerking exotic dancers, wads of cash and more. Did you really expect anything less?

“Why everytime I turn around you ho*s is talking about me? Don’t watch me h*e, watch TV. Oh, I am on TV,” she says while opening the video. After she shared the sizzling clip, fans of course had a mixed reaction to her lyrical flow and the video itself, with some sharing tons of love while others slammed her skills. Even so, the reality star has been keeping busy while hitting the studio, and she recently announced that she has two more videos on the way, for her singles, “No Time” and “Mention Me.” This comes in addition to Joseline’s other new track “Baby Daddy.”

Her videos have been directed by Mike Boyce and they keep getting racier! Joseline definitely turned up the heat for “No Time,” rocking a shimmery and see-through jumpsuit. She has yet to announce the release date for them, but she did reveal via Instagram, “The beautiful thing about being an Artist I can turn into whoever I want!! Expressing myself is the greatest feeling.”

Joseline was last spotted attending an event with Stevie J on April 9, rocking nipple pasties while they packed on the PDA. The L&HH: Atlanta stars have been on the outs, but they appear to have rekindled their romance. “When your baby daddy is asking you to have a Lil boy 😏😏😏,” she captioned the clip, showing them hugging while listening to Future‘s song, “Mask Off.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Joseline’s music video? Tell us!

