‘L&HH’: Joseline Rocks Risque Nipple Pasties While Packing On PDA With Stevie J — Back On?

All eyes on her! Joseline Hernandez turned up the heat while attending an event with Stevie J on April 9, rocking nipple pasties while they packed on the PDA. The ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ stars have been on the outs, so have they rekindled their romance!?

Joseline Hernandez, 30, turned heads in her eye-catching ensemble at an Atlanta-based event on April 9. That included her on-again, off-again beau Stevie J, 45, who couldn’t stop staring at her jaw-dropping figure! The Puerto Rican Princess rocked a sheer lace white outfit with risque nipple pasties underneath, accessorizing with a wide-brimmed hat, shades and diamond-encrusted earrings. Joseline and Stevie’s relationship has faced a lot of up and downs, especially on the most recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but it looks like they’re back on track!

Anne Fontaine.Chanel.Agent Provocateur and Daddy 😛😛😛😛😛 A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

“When your baby daddy is asking you to have a Lil boy 😏😏😏,” she captioned the clip, showing them hugging while listening to Future‘s song, “Mask Off.” Could baby number two be in the works? Joseline wore all the best brands for the occasion, revealing her style cues in another post reading, “Anne Fontaine.Chanel.Agent Provocateur and Daddy.” The reality star gave birth to their daughter Bonnie Bella on Dec. 28, 2016, and she’s been working out like crazy since!

Joseline’s new song “Baby Daddy,” is seemingly inspired by her hot and cold relationship with Stevie. She’s also been releasing other hot videos for singles like “No Time” and “Mention Me.” Her track couldn’t come at a better time, since all their drama is currently playing out on the sixth season of VH1’s L&HH: Atlanta! Despite their previous beef, “Stevie still loves Joseline’s new video, he’s all for her showing off her body,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He thinks she looks even better now than she did before having their baby,” our source added. “Stevie’s been joking that he can take some credit for helping her get those extra curves. The video is a total turn on for him, he’s been watching it on replay since she finished it.” Ooh la la!

