On the April 9 episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver, 39, discussed the revelation that Bill O’Reilly, 67, and Fox News allegedly paid five women $13 million as settlements for sexual harassment claims over the last 15 years. He noted that O’Reilly still had a friend in President Donald Trump, 70, who told The New York Times (which broke the story) that “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

“To recap this story for you,” John said. “Bill O’Reilly needs advertisers and Donald Trump needs to understand sexual harassment. And here, is where we come in.” John revealed that he’s already produced a commercial to air during The O’Reilly Factor, a PSA of sorts about sexual harassment, but Fox News isn’t biting — “which is a little surprising, because we are one of the only advertisers offering to buy time on his show at the moment,” John said.

The hilarious ad spoofs the famous “Catheter Cowboy” from Medical Direct Club’s commercials, but this time, he has a bit of a broader agenda:

“Howdy, I’m a professional cowboy. I use catheters and there’s two things I know,” the man says in John’s ad, “I don’t like pain when I cath and repeated unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks in the workplace constitutes sexual harassment.”

“And if you’ve got a friend who was accused of something like that over and over again, I might think twice about defending him, because that just contributes to a culture where women don’t want to come forward,” he says, standing next to a copy of Bill’s book “Culture Warrior.” The ad closes with: “That’s all for now. Goodbye everyone watching this and definitely not one specific person.”

