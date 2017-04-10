Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Goes Brunette With Sexy New Hair Makeover — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson debuted her new brown hair on Instagram on April 8 — see her stunning new look and tell us what you think about it below!

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, 25, is now a brunette! She debuted a dark brown hair color on her Instagram page, and it looks amazing! She wrote “Elo Houston 🙊” next to her chocolate locks, not mentioning her major makeover!

Jesy ditched her red hair just in time for a concert in Houston, Texas. As always, the girls sounded and looked amazing on stage!

Just a few days earlier, on April 4, Jesy showed off her stunning red hair in a trailer selfie. “My fave video makeup so far by @adamburrell wearing my favourite NYC lashes by @lillylashes.”

Her makeup artist Adam Burrell actually revealed the products he used for her look. They were shooting the “No More Sad Songs” video — “#barrym Get Shapey Brow+Eyeshadow Palette, #kyliecosmetics The Burgundy Kyshadow Palette, #mac Great Dame Fluidline, #marcjacobs Blacquer Gel Crayon Eyeliner, NYC #lillylashes, #YSL Babydoll Mascara 👄 #barrym Go To+Pose Matte Me Up Lip Kit.”

That video actually came out in late March, and it’s very inspired by the movie Coyote Ugly — the girls are dancing on the top of a bar and getting the crowd going! Watch it here!

He also did the makeup in the photo she posted with her new dark brown hair, and it looks like he added fake freckles to her nose. We LOVE that look, especially in the summer!

Most people go lighter in the summer, adding blonde highlights, but there are no rules. We love that Jesy dyed her hair dark brown — it looks amazing against her skin tone!

