Janet Jackson: How Her Ex’s Privacy Obsession & Controlling Behavior Drove Them Apart

More details on Janet Jackson’s split with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana have emerged, and it doesn’t seem like their breakup was as amicable as we initially thought. According to a new report, it was Wissam’s obsession with privacy and his controlling behavior that led to the end of their relationship.

“She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” a source, who works closely with Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana, told Page Six.

Their split, of course, comes just months after Janet gave birth to their first child at age 50. But while totally unexpected, this breakup was a longtime coming, the new report claims. In fact, Janet’s ex allegedly gave her a lot of demands during their marriage.

Wissam Al Mana, who is a billionaire, wanted Janet to down her 2014 concert tour and wear clothes that covered her body, “instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.” He also wanted her to stop doing music videos that featured bumping and grinding, the source said. Janet obliged, but she wasn’t happy about it. “It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base,” the source told Page Six.

Wissam Al Mana, 41, was also reportedly so private that he “rarely met with her friends or family,” the source said. The couple hoped their baby boy, Eissa Al Mana, would help the situation, but he didn’t. Janet just felt like she was doing all the compromising in their relationship, so it needed to end.

