Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk: Name & Sex Of Their Newborn Baby Revealed

Overwhelmed with joy following the birth of their baby, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have kept the name — and gender — of their bundle of joy a secret for far too long. Now, roughly two weeks after Irina secretly gave birth, we finally know more!

WELCOME TO THE WORLD, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper! That’s the adorable name new parents Bradley Cooper, 42, and Irina Shayk, 31, have chosen for their baby girl, who was reportedly born about two weeks ago, according to E! News. “They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed,” the site reports.

Back when Irina was pregnant, she and Bradley were seen all over New York City together, grabbing groceries or taking leisurely strolls through Central Park. There were many times when the actor would treat his lady to ice cream and other kinds of junk food to help with her pregnancy cravings. Even Bradley’s mother, Gloria Campano, frequently accompanied Irina to Whole Foods to help her run errands and stock her fridge with healthy ingredients. In recent weeks, the two have been noticeably missing from the public eye, though, and on April 9, it was revealed that that was because Irina had secretly given birth to little Lea.

Gloria may be the person who’s most excited about the birth of little Lea. Ever since she found out her son was dating Irina, she’s been pushing for a baby — and an engagement! “Bradley’s mom loves Irina as much as he does, she’s been pushing them to give her a grandchild for ages,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was starting to think this day would never come.” Turns out, her subtle nagging paid off in the end — maybe in more ways that one. Just a few months ago in December, the radiant Russian was spotted with a HUGE emerald ring on THAT special finger. If the couple were able to keep their baby a secret, just imagine if they were hiding an engagement too?!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Bradley and Irina’s baby name? Tell us below!

