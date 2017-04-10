Didn’t Sleep Well Last Night? — 7 Ways To Wake Up & Feel Better

Courtesy of Instagram

MONDAY, amirite!? No matter the day, if you wake up without a good night’s sleep, it can be such a struggle to get up and be productive. Click below for a sleep expert’s tips on how to get back on track. (Hint: Don’t drink a ton of coffee!)

Sleep is so important for our mind and body. We need it to rest and recover and without it, we can feel cranky, distracted, irritable, and dizzy. There are so many side effects from not getting enough sleep, but there are some tricks to make you feel more awake if you spend the night tossing and turning.

Dr. Neil Stanley, a sleep expert, told Byrdie:

STOP SNOOZING: “However bad it feels, you need to get your body awake. Throw open the curtains and open the window to get some fresh air and light in.”

EAT BREAKFAST: “It’s a good way of telling your body it’s daytime,” Dr. Stanley says.

TRY TO GET STUFF DONE EARLY: “In this case, do all the important work at the front end of the day. You won’t want to do anything productive later on.”

DON’T CHUG COFFEE: “Guzzling caffeine is a temporary solution. It will only get you going; it won’t get you through the day. …If you drink too much caffeine, it actually becomes a sedative. When it comes to the side effects, there is a U-shaped curve: It will give you a boost, but then too much will have the reverse effect.” This point hits around 4 or 5 cups.

Drinking something, like herbal tea, is good for you, however, “The act of getting up and making a tea is better than the tea itself. When I was assessing people’s sleep for studies, I would get up and make a tea every hour; it encouraged me to get up and move around. Plus, it made me go to the [bathroom], another reason to get up and move.”

GET UP: “Be as active as possible. Take more breaks and walk around. It’s difficult to remain awake if just staring at a screen.” Even a quick walk at lunch will really help, Dr. Stanley says.

TRY TO SQUEEZE IN A NAP: “If you can find a way to take a nap at work, do. When you’re sleepy, the thing you need to do is sleep. Caffeine is a temporary solution. If you can’t nap at your desk, take yourself off to your car or even the toilet!

If you can’t nap, try to meditate. “The best boost you can get is to sleep, but just closing your eyes will help to relax the brain. In a noisy environment, something (like a meditation app) that allows you to close your eyes and brain will be of benefit.”

HIT THE SACK AGAIN…AND SLEEP WILL COME: “If you have a bad night, the next night should be better. You can catch up…. on the deep restorative sleep you missed the night before. But don’t put too much pressure on it. Relax and then go to bed at your regular time. Do all the things you should be doing to ensure a good night’s sleep, and don’t put any expectations on it. Approach it casually, and it will happen.”

