Harry Styles Was ‘One Of Top Names’ To Play Young Han Solo In ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

Can you picture Harry Styles piloting the Millennium Falcon? It almost happened, as he was a top contender to play a young Han Solo in the new ‘Star Wars’ spinoff. We’ve got the details!

Harry Styles‘ career is so incredibly hot right now that he actually had a shot at playing one of the greatest film heroes of all time! When Disney was looking to cast a young Han Solo for their upcoming Star Wars spinoff, he was one of the top names on the list to fill those mighty boots. Britain’s The Sun reports that the singer “was high up on film execs’ list” to take on Harrison Ford’s legendary role, but his solo music career made it impossible for him to commit to the part. Oh man that’s a bummer! We would have loved to see how Harry and Chewbacca would have bonded.

The studio eventually went with relatively unknown Alden Ehrenreich, 27, for the iconic role, though Disney still wants Harry to be a part of the Star Wars universe. The paper reports that they’re interested in the 23-year-old for “other planned flicks in the Star Wars franchise.” YESSS!!!! Filming is currently underway for the Han Solo spinoff, so there’s no way the timing would have worked for the green-eyed hottie, as he just released his first solo single “Sign of the Times” Apr. 7 and is working on the rest of his debut album at the moment.

Harry is making his big film debut in July’s upcoming WWII blockbuster Dunkirk and has the movie world abuzz that he’s got serious acting chops after his acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, 46, heaped praise upon him. He told the LA Times that “When we put the cast together, we had some established names. But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before.”

Christopher continued, “So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.” Wow! Having someone as brilliant as the Inception helmer declaring that Harry has the ‘”it” factor when it comes to the big screen is such a HUGE stamp of approval. No wonder Disney wanted him to play Han Solo!

