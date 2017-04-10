‘Happily Ever After’ Recap: The Twins Try To Find Their Mom Love Before Moving To LA

Courtesy of FreeForm

‘Happily Ever After’ or ‘The Bachelorette’? On the April 10 episode of ‘The Twins’, Emily and Haley set their mother up on blind dates and gave her one rose, in hopes of her finding love before they set off for LA to become Clippers cheerleaders. This was our favorite ep. yet! Check out our recap!

On this week’s, April 10, episode of The Twins: Happily Ever After, Emily and Haley Ferguson finally decided that it was time to move out to LA, with the help of Lauren Bushnell of course, aka, their adult-ing role model. It turns out that the twins had a friend in LA who had connections to the Clippers dancers, and had a cool opportunity for them to join the squad.

But, when they told their mother, Jill, she was so sad! Wait, what? Isn’t this what Jill wanted throughout the first three episodes? — For the girls to grow up, get jobs and move out? Well, technically, yes. But, she got emotional when the girls said they were moving to LA, because she only wanted them to move out of the house and somewhere close to their Las Vegas home.

Then, the girls came up with an epic plan to make their mom hot again — although she’s already stunning if you ask us — in order for her to find a man to date, so she could forget that the girls were gone once they moved out. The plan included a series of tasks, such as, botox, Brazilian butt lifts, speed dating, and “freezing” her you-know-what, aka Cryotherapy [a treatment to slow down aging].

While the girls and Jill chatted with a doctor about some booty enhancing and wrinkle free procedures, it didn’t look like any of them actually went through with anything. Although they all ended up doing the Cryotherapy.

Next up — find Jill a man. The girls set her up on a dating website, without her knowledge, and met with some interesting, potential suitors. Everything started off pretty normal, well, as normal as it could get, until the twins took their interviews in a sexual direction. They asked random men how big their private parts were, if they “man-scaped,” and a ton of other inappropriate questions, in order to get their mom major success in the bedroom.

So, here’s the deal: Emily and Haley both chose their favorite guy and they sent Jill on two dates with one rose. Sound familiar? Yup, Jill was the Bachelorette for the night! Oh, and the girls were basically playing an Ellen DeGeneres prank by putting ear pieces in the “contestants'” ears to “guide” them through the dates.

First up, Wayne. He was a bit shy and awkward. Needless to say, the twins’ guidance couldn’t even help him get through the date. So, as you could have guessed, Wayne didn’t get the final rose.

Last but not least, Steve. Steve was pretty interesting; he’s a jet ski racer. It turns out that he actually had a lot in common with Jill… they both had an adult child at home that they were trying to push out of the house. They joked around and Jill was all smiles. By the end of the date, the both twins were even on team Steve! And, by the end, Jill gave Steve the final rose and they even locked in a second date!

After Jill found success on her journey to love, it was time for the twins to head to LA! And, you know their driving adventures are always a good time. So, after they played Bachelor In Paradise “F–k, marry, kill,” — where they would “screw Nick, kill Daniel, and marry Jared” — they got a flat tire in the dessert.

After epically failing to change their tire, using a selfie light, the twins called a tow truck. When the driver told them there were no hotels in the area and Vegas was too far to go back home, he suggested staying at his friend’s cabin for the night until he fixed their car. So, they decided to risk their lives and actually stay in the creepy cabin in the woods. That’s when Happily Ever After turned into a horror movie. And, you can bet that the episode ended with a major cliffhanger when the two girls were about to enter the creepy cabin doors.

On next week’s episode, it looks like LA was a bit too hard to handle. The girls say that they’re ready to go home until they get a knock at their new apt door! So, who’s the special guest? We’ll have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jill gave her final rose to the right guy?

