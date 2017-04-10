‘Girls’ Finale Won’t Feature 2 Main Characters & I’m Kinda Pissed About It

Image Courtesy of HBO

It sounds like the finale of ‘Girls’ will be more like ‘Girl.’ Lena Dunham just revealed that we’ve already seen the last of two of the four main ladies — and I’m a little confused.

Jessa and Shoshanna fans, I hope you said your goodbyes last night. Neither Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet will be in the Girls series finale, set to air on April 16. The show’s creator and star Lena Dunham took to Instagram on April 10 and absolutely devastated fans.

“From the first day we paired them together in fall 2010, we knew these two TV cousins had something kinetic. And it’s true — even when they were battling, Jessa & Shoshanna had this insane Hepburn/Tracy Laverne/Shirley energy that just made us laugh so hard and feel so much,” Lena, 30, wrote on a photo collage of Jessa and Shoshanna over the years.

“Last night was their final episode of Girls,” she added. “No words for how we’ll miss writing for them, watching them, working alongside them.” She ended it with the following hashtags, “#JessaAndShoshForever #CousinLove #ThankYou #GoodbyeGirls.”

Neither character really gave us the goodbye feeling on the penultimate episode; we found out Shoshanna got engaged. We also got all of the girls in a bathroom meeting, but no one warned us it’d be the final time we’d see them all together. Plus, let’s be honest. The show is called Girls and we’re just getting Hannah — probably the worst character — and Marnie?

Just last week, Lena revealed that the scene with she and Adam Driver sitting at the diner was “the last time we were going to do any performing together,” so who exactly is going to be in the finale? HollywoodLifers, are you mad they won’t be in the finale? Do you think they should be? Let us know all your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.