Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The new Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring 2017 campaign is here & it’s flawless. Plus, it stars two of our fave models, Gigi Hadid & Sofia Richie. We’re obsessed with the new photos & the collection is stunning! What do you guys think of the new campaign?

We are freaking out over the latest Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring 2017 campaign because it stars some of our favorite people, Gigi Hadid, 21, Sofia Richie, 18, Jasmine Tookes, 26, Lucky Blue Smith, 18, and Anwar Hadid, 17. The entire campaign is flawless and we love all of the new clothes. What do you guys think of the latest photos — do you love them as much as we do?

Gigi looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a simple pair of high-waisted denim shorts with the Sun Stripe Blouse tucked in. We are loving the airy, silk button-down and the colorful stripes makes it the perfect desk-to-dinner top. She topped her whole look off with a pair of yellow strappy wedges and barely any makeup.

Sofia also looks gorgeous in a slew of different outfits. She rocked a white linen flowy dress with an embroidered hem and rocked a cute tank top tucked into jeans. Our favorite pic from her is definitely her eating a red white and blue ice pop, she looks so sexy! Aside from these blonde bombshells, there’s a ton of other bright colors like the deep coral that Jasmine wore and the light wash denim that Anwar wore.

Tommy Hilfiger never ceases to amaze us with his gorgeous collections. Plus, the fact that all of our favorite young models star in the campaign together is seriously amazing.

What do you guys think of the new campaign — do you love it as much as we do?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.