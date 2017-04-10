Fifth Harmony Supports Normani Kordei At ‘DWTS’ & Puts On Epic Performance

Courtesy of ABC

Normani Kordei’s Fifth Harmony family is back together! Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on April 10 to perform while Normani danced!

Fifth Harmony just wrapped up the Asian leg of their tour, so what better time to hit the ballroom! It was Most Memorable Year week and Normani Kordei danced the Rumba with Val Chmerkovskiy to “Impossible,” the first song that the group — which then also included Camila Cabello — performed together in 2012 on The X-Factor!

So it was perfect that Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui all showed up for this week’s episode to not only show their support, but to actually perform with Normani! She kicked it off and then let the other three girls finish the song while she danced with Val.

Normani and Val have been traveling back and forth each week to Asia directly after Dancing with the Stars while the group has been on their 7/27 on tour. And while it’s been extremely exhausting, the team have still been bringing their A-game each week!

“Honestly, going back and forth has been one of the craziest things that I think I have done thus far in life! I am literally traveling across the world. Having to learn new routines, having to do a sound check, having to perform for thousands of people… and also having to make my flight to make sure I make my live show each and every Monday, has been insane,” she wrote in an exclusive blog for HollywoodLife.com. “But I’m grateful and blessed — not many people are able to say they get to do what I do.”

She also added that for them, it’s been about rehearsing everywhere — even in hotel conference room on carpet. “There wasn’t even a ballroom that we could rehearse in,” she wrote. “We had to literally rehearse in a meeting room which had carpet, so I couldn’t even wear the proper shoes that I’ll be wearing for my actual performance.”

