Elle Fanning Attacked For ‘Stealing’ Role From Trans Actor In Film ‘3 Generations’

Yikes! Elle Fanning is under fire for ‘stealing’ a role from a transgender actor, and several angry fans took to social media on April 10, slamming the decision to cast her in ‘3 Generations.’ She’s portraying a transgender boy, so is the criticism fair?

Elle Fanning, 19, is under scrutiny for portraying a transgender boy in the upcoming flick 3 Generations, which chronicles the story of a teen named Ray as he navigates his transition from female to male. However, several people and members of the LGBTQ community felt that her new role was “stolen” from a transgender actor, since they believe someone who has gone through that struggle could more accurately represent it. One person wrote, “Why is elle fanning playing a trans male character when actual trans actor and pure angel Elliot Fletcher exists.”

i loved elle fanning until she took away a role from a trans boy — kIeigh (@mendesinparis) April 9, 2017

why is elle fanning playing a trans male character when actual trans actor and pure angel elliot fletcher exists pic.twitter.com/nN4SMgUfR3 — em (@frnkenstein) April 8, 2017

Folk moaning about Elle Fanning playing a trans person. What part of 'acting' is hard to understand? Y'know, pretending to be someone else. — Laura-Ann. (@LauraAnn_x) April 9, 2017

the thing is that Elle Fanning movie could've had such a great message for trans awareness and support if they actually casted a trans actor — alli ❁ (@allibrennan) April 9, 2017

hey Hollywood stop casting white/cis/straight actors for POC/LGBTQ+ roles ok glad we understand each other👍🏻 — alli ❁ (@allibrennan) April 9, 2017

Many others agreed with that sentiment, with one writing, “The thing is that Elle Fanning movie could’ve had such a great message for trans awareness and support if they actually casted a trans actor.” Some did defend the casting decision, like a woman who wrote, “Folk moaning about Elle Fanning playing a trans person. What part of ‘acting’ is hard to understand?” A spokesperson for GLAAD revealed to the Daily Mail Online that the organization worked with the cast and crew before, during, and after filming to ensure education and sensitivity were prioritized.

The plot follows Ray as he decides to transition from a woman to a man. Meanwhile, Ray’s mother, Maggie portrayed by Naomi Watts, 48, must come to terms with the decision while tracking down Ray’s biological father to get his legal consent. Gaby Dellal, the writer and director of 3 Generations, recently discussed her casting process and explained why she ultimately decided on Elle, since she was unsuccessful in finding the perfect trans actor for the role.

“I was in a tricky situation,” Gaby told BuzzFeed News. “I needed to find an actor who was experienced enough to take on this role, who hadn’t transitioned yet, who was a trans man or trans boy.” The film has been in production since 2012, and will hit theaters on May 5, 2017.

