REX/Shutterstock

Uh-oh, this could’ve gotten uncomfortable! Drake and Rihanna were both at the same kids’ birthday party over the weekend, and we’re DYING to know if they interacted at the fun-filled bash. Check out footage of the pair here!

Rihanna attended a birthday party for a friend’s kid over the weekend, but it wasn’t without an awkward run-in — her ex, Drake, 30, was there too! The pair arrived separately, and as far as we’ve seen, don’t appear in any photos or videos together. However, there’s evidence of both of them at the event, which took place in a contained backyard, so we have to assume there was at least a brief interaction, right?!

#PressPlay #Rihanna and #Drake were spotted at a kids party today! They arrived separately, Riri came with her bestie. Drake looks like he was caught off guard 😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Although they never officially confirmed a relationship, things were pretty hot and heavy between Drake and RiRi last summer. He publicly gushed over her while presenting her with the Vanguard Award at the VMAs in August, and they were inseparable in the subsequent weeks. However, things quickly fizzled out, and we haven’t seen these two together since!

While Rihanna has been doing her own thing in the months since the split, Drake has been linked to numerous women, including Taylor Swift, 27, and Jennifer Lopez, 47. Most recently, though, he’s rumored to be dating Jorja Smith, 19, who he recently collaborated with. The romance is reportedly “more than just a one-off fling,” and an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s infatuated by her stunning looks and talent. “[He] hasn’t been this crazy about anyone since Rihanna,” our source added. Still, Drake and RiRi have been on and off for YEARS, so we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they rekindled things after their birthday party reunion…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Rihanna interacted at the party? Do you think it was weird for them?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.