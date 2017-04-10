7 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk Without Looking Like A Crazy Person

REX/Shutterstock

You no longer have any excuse to skip a workout or the gym, because we rounded up 7 exercises you can do at your own desk in the office! Whether you had long meetings all day or you over slept the alarm, you are going to be obsessed with these easy workouts that show results fast.

Trying to balance work and fitness is one of the hardest things to do. It’s so hard to get into a groove and find motivation to go to the gym either before or after work, and if you’ve had a busy day, it’s easy to just say, “I’ll go tomorrow.” Now, there’s absolutely no excuses, because we rounded up 7 simples exercises that you can do at your desk at work and the results are amazing.

Fellowes, workplace products company, gave us tips from their new Lotus Sit-Stand Workstation, and celebrity personal trainer, Reggie Chamber, gave us quick and efficient deskside workouts, as well, and you’re going to be obsessed. Whether you have five minutes or a whole hour to kill at the office, these moves will not only help burn calories, they also build muscle. You can try them out here:

1. Dips:

Do dips off the chair or desk and lower your body to the floor.

2. Wall squats:

Can be done in conference room with a co-worker.

3. Bicep curls:

Sitting at desk, bring arms to the side, make a tight fist and tense the arms and do bicep curls very slowly.

4. Heads will roll:

Sit up & drop your right ear towards your right shoulder & hold for a few seconds then gently roll your head over to the left & repeat.

5. Calf raises:

Use your desk or the back of your chair for support & raise your heels off the floor, standing on your toes, then slowly lower yourself back on to the floor. Feel the burn by doing 4 sets of 10.

6. Crunch time:

Take deep breaths and tight the abdominal muscles. Hold the position for 5-10 seconds, then release. Repeat for 3 sets of 10.

7. Water bottle bicep curls:

Tone your arms with the help of your water bottle. Pick up your full water bottle and use it as a makeshift weight to increase the difficulty of your workout. Repeat for 3 sets of 10.

What do you guys think of these simple Deskercises, exercises you can do right at your desk? Will you try them out?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.