Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Major Modeling Gig: Signs To IMG Models

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, who just made major model moves!

Get ready to see a whole lot more of Delilah Belle Hamlin! The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has been one to watch on the modeling scene ever since she made her runway debut in the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week in September 2016, and her career is clearly just getting started — especially now that she signed to IMG models! The high school senior spoke to our sister site, WWD, about how she got her start in the industry and about the major career news.

Although she appears to be a natural in front of the camera, modeling wasn’t her main career goal. “I never planned on modeling. I had an Instagram and I would make my sister take pictures of me in our backyard. One day, a modeling agency contacted me and I said, “I guess this could me a fun journey.” They e-mailed my mom and they flew in to meet us, and that was really cool. And that was my first agency [Elite],” she said.

Although she already rocked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana, the California native is planning to move to NYC to the fall, where she’ll attend college while she continues to work on her career, and we can’t wait to see where else she pops up — but I think it’s a safe bet to expect to see her come fall when New York Fashion Week rolls around once again!

Delilah is in good company, as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, and Hillary Clinton‘s hottie nephew, Tyler Clinton, are also repped by IMG models.

Are you excited Delilah signed to IMG? Check out some of her fiercest fashion moments above and comment below and let us know.

